Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Says She's Done Being Punjab's Katrina Kaif

Shehnaaz Gill has managed to get a huge fan following after her latest television appearance on Bigg Boss 13. Her fans have given her the title of Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. In a recent Instagram live session, Shahnaaz revealed that she is done with this title and wants to earn a new identity “India's Shehnaz Gill”.

In a recent live session on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill was seen talking to her fans. She was just messing around about how she wanted to get a new identity for herself. After saying this, Shehnaz Gill pauses for a couple of seconds and says that she was just joking and would always be happy to be known as Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. Here is Shehnaaz Gills’s Instagram video.

How Shahnaz Gill managed to get recognition in the industry

Shehnaaz Gill stepped into the media industry in the year 2015 by being a part of a music video called Shiv Di Kitaab alongside Gurvinder Brar. Since the latest season of Bigg Boss 13 took off, Shehnaaz has brought in a lot of fan following through her cute and adorable activities. Shehnaaz also managed to get a lot of attention for her relationship with the television star Siddharth Shukla. The two have already a great equation inside the house and were always by each other's side. While talking to a news house she revealed that she was in one-sided love with Sidharth Shukla. Read more to know about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

About Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla

Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have attracted maximum attention to the show because of their constant fights and patch-ups. The two have always been there for each other but have also had some bad blood between them. The two would often end up arguing on something which could not be foreseen by any of the Bigg Boss 13 fans. But still, they can’t get enough of each other. Both Shehnaaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla have been prominent figures before setting foot in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

More about Shehnaaz Gill

In Bigg Boss, Gill ended up being the second runner-up and was given the title of "The Ultimate Entertainer" on the show by Salman Khan. Just after spending a few days inside the house, her first single, Veham was released that got a lot of appreciation because of her vocals. After that, she also released other popular tracks like Sidewalk, Range and Ronda Ali Peti. After her reality television show, Shehnaaz Gill bagged a role on Colors TV's reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge alongside her fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra. Within a month, the show was then terminated due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

