Shashank Ketkar & Wife Priyanka Announce Pregnancy News; Call Themself 'grateful'

Marathi Actor Shashank Ketkar and wife Priyanka Ketkar recently announced their pregnancy news through social media. Shashank Ketkar's wife, Priyanka Ketkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Shashank. Sharing the couple's pictures on Instagram, she also penned a note announcing the exciting news. Take a look at Priyanka Ketkar's Instagram post.

Shashank Ketkar & Priyanka Ketkar's pregnancy news announcement:

In the above post, Priyanka Ketkar was spotted showing her baby bump, while hubby Shashank Ketkar leaned on her bump, trying to hear his baby. The former looks stunning in her casual off-white dress. On the other hand, the actor was seen in a green sweater. Shashank Ketkar and Priyanka Ketkar announced the news while wishing their fans Merry Christmas.

As seen in the caption, Priyanka said, "We always knew that Santa Clause comes and showers us with gifts! What we didn’t know was that we would be so much grateful to actually receive one!". Further, she also wished everyone on behalf of Shashank and their baby.

Priyanka Ketkar's Instagram note:

Fans' reactions:

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses to Priyanka and Shashank's Instagram post. The latter also shared the same picture with the same caption on his official Instagram handle. Several celebs also commented on their picture. Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Abhijeet aka Gurunath reacted to the post saying, "Heartiest congratulations". Abhidnya Bhave wrote, "Perfect... Congratulations!!", while, Sayali Sanjeev added, "Congratulations".

One of the fans commented, "A bigger bigger Congrats to you 3. May god shower tremendous love on u u 3". Another user commented, "Whatteeeee news!!! Congratulations to the parents to be!". A fan comment read as "Ohhh My Gawwdddd. many congratulations to you @priyanka.ketkar baby is gonna have a baby super soon. God bless you all". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Shashank Ketkar's Instagram

