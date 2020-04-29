Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Oviya Helen's Fans Send Her Birthday Wishes

Oviya Helen started her career as a model and later started working as an actor in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The actor rose to prominence with Sarkunam's rural romantic comedy Kalavani in 2010. Oviya has also enjoyed box office success through her roles in Sundar C's Kalakalappu (2012) and the horror-comedy Yaamirukka Bayamey (2014). Oviya gained a lot of fame after she made an appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Oviya is celebrating her birthday today and her fans are making it more special by showering wishes and love for the actor on social media. Take a look at some fans' wishes on Oviya's birthday.

Happy Birthday my dear oviya darling.💟 @OviyaaSweetz

Lifela neraya success pananumnu na godkita pray panikira ....epothum happya irukanum ovi😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 wish u many more happy returns of the day oviya chlm❤❤❤💜💛💛🍰🍰🍰🍰🍰 #HappyBirthdayOviya pic.twitter.com/HwsBizMvIp — Kiruthiga (@Kiruthi50711238) April 29, 2020

It is a great pleasure to wish a happy birthday to a great personality like you! May your days and nights be blessed! I feel much blessed to say you “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART”!!

@OviyaaSweetz #HappyBirthdayOviya

🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/ekYQyGD2uQ — Stark thuva (@Liya_lanka) April 29, 2020

keep your smile,honesty,selfrespect,brave always with you.

you told that don't believe anyone blindly.we want to say same thing to you.don't believe anyone.go to break all your strugless.comeback like a fire.all your haters will be vanished .#HappyBirthdayOviya pic.twitter.com/gKLDKKCLyG — Kavitha (@Kavitha1281) April 28, 2020

