Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Oviya Helen's Fans Send Her Birthday Wishes

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya Helen celebrates her birthday today. The actor's fans take social media by storm with wishes for her. Have a look at some of these.

Oviya Helen started her career as a model and later started working as an actor in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The actor rose to prominence with Sarkunam's rural romantic comedy Kalavani in 2010. Oviya has also enjoyed box office success through her roles in Sundar C's Kalakalappu (2012) and the horror-comedy Yaamirukka Bayamey (2014). Oviya gained a lot of fame after she made an appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Oviya is celebrating her birthday today and her fans are making it more special by showering wishes and love for the actor on social media. Take a look at some fans' wishes on Oviya's birthday. 

