Shiv Thakre Celebrates 1 Year Since Winning Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, Thanks Fans

Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 winner Shiv Thakre recently celebrated one year since Bigg Boss 2 had launched. The star uploaded multiple posts on his Instagram celebrating the show and his win. He also penned down his views and opinions on the show and mentioned that he was very grateful for all that the show had given him. Take a look:

Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 - Shiv Thakre's celebration post

In the post shared by Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakre, fans could see that the star celebrating his win on the show by cutting a cake with his friends and family. 'Thank You BB' and 'One Year' could be seen behind him on the wall. The video consisted of a collage of all Shiv Thakre's memories from the show and other bits. Fans could also hear Shiv explaining how grateful he was.

Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakre also added a long caption with the post. His caption read - 'Thank you all for your unconditional love.Your support and encouragement have always been the driving factors in my life...So Always be with me in my journey towards the dream...' He also added many other tags with the post.

Many fans responded to the post, along with Shiv's friends and a few celebs. Most comments mentioned that Shiv truly deserved to win Bigg Boss Marathi season 2. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Shiv Thakare's Instagram

Shiv Thakre also added another post where he was seen celebrating the same occasion. Shiv could be seen with Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 co-contestant Veena Nirmala Mahendra Jagtap. They also cut a cake and celebrated the occasion. Take a look at his post:

Shiv mentioned in his caption that he felt satisfied with the celebrations now. He wrote - 'Ab jakar lag raha ki celebration complete hogya....Veenatle khuppp sar thanks abhala yewl.... @veenie.j Meeting straight after 6 longgg months' (sic). He also added many emojis with the caption.

Fans responded to this post in a similar manner. Fans mentioned the two looked very good together and congratulated both of them. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Shiv Thakre's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Shiv Thakre's Instagram

