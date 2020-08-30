Bigg Boss Marathi Season One’s Top Three Contestants: Here Is What They Are Up To

Bigg Boss Marathi is one of the most-watched Marathi television reality shows. The Bigg Boss Marathi season one was a huge blockbuster in the Marathi television industry and it was a “claim to fame” for many of the Bigg Boss season one participants. Here is what the Bigg Boss Marathi season one’s top three contestants are up to now. Read further ahead.

Bigg Boss Marathi season one’s top three contestants

Megha Dhade

Megha Dhade is a well-known name in the Indian television industry. The actor participated in Bigg Boss Marathi season one and became the winner of the show. Later, she even participated in the Hindi language Indian reality television show Bigg Boss season 12 and entered the house as a wildcard contestant. Having appeared in some very popular television shows like Kis Dhesh Mai Hai Mera Dil, Kasturi, and Pehchaan, Megha Dhade has created a huge fan-base for herself.

Pushkar Jog

Pushkar Jog is a very popular name in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry. The actor and producer is known for his versatile skills and unique talents. He participated in Bigg Boss Marathi season one and stood as the first-runner up of the show. The fans really loved his true personality and were really fond of watching him on-screen. Pushkar made his acting debut at the very young age of only four years old and also holds a degree as a dentist. He was last seen on-screen in the television series, Laakhon Mein Ek (2019).

Smita Gondkar

Actor and model, Smita Gondhkar is mainly known for her works in the Hindi and Marathi movie and television industry. The actor participated in Bigg Boss Marathi season one and became the second runner up of the show. Having been in the entertainment industry for over a decade now, the actor has successfully created a huge fan base for herself. Smita is also a professional stunt biker and her true persona on the reality television show won her many hearts. Smita Gondhkar was last seen on the big screen in Heman Dhome’s Marathi language movie, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2 (2019).

Promo Image Source- MeghaDhade Instgram, PushkarJog Instgram, and SmithaGondkar Instgram

