Shivin Narang Chose 'Beyhadh' Over THIS Reality Show, Know More Trivia About The Actor

Shivin Narang is one of the most popular television stars currently. Shivin made his acting debut with the show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year which aired on MTV. He rose to fame because of his stellar performances while playing the characters of Ranvijay Singh in Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Jay Mittal in Internet Wala Love and Rudra Roy in Beyhadh 2. Shivin Narang also had participated in the 10th instalment of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fans are eager to know about this Beyhadh star. This article provides all the lesser-known facts about Shivin Narang. Read ahead to know more.

Lesser-known facts about Shivin Narang

According to Pinkvilla, Shivin Narang chose Beyhadh 2 over being a participant in the 13th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. When asked why he refused a chance to go into the Bigg Boss house, he said that he is an actor and hence will choose fiction over realities.

Shivin Narang has a sweet-tooth. Having said that, he can gorge on desserts anytime. Desserts are one food item that always tempt him.

Shivin loves all animals in general. But when asked to pick one, he chose dogs. He also posted a picture on his Instagram with his brother’s dog.

The actor has been open about how he loves pulling pranks on people. He even has admitted that he frequently pranks his co-stars on sets as well.

According to Topplanetinfo, he was not good at academics which is why he secured admission in BA instead of a commerce course.

Shivin was excellent in sports in his school and was also the sports captain.

While studying in college, he represented Delhi for the National level shooting competition.

He made his movie debut with the movie Dheet Patangey which has released on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Shivin Narang also has featured in many music videos. One of his famous music videos is Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi in which he has starred alongside Divya Khosla Kumar. The video has garnered over 300 million views on YouTube. His latest music video is titled Sunn Zara which also stars Tejasswi Praksh which is sung by JalRaj. The video has garnered 15 million views on YouTube and is still counting.

Image courtesy- @shivin7 Instagram

