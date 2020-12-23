Shobhana Shares A Post To Celebrate 27 Years Of Her Cult-classic Film 'Manichitrathazhu'

Malayalam actor and dancer Shobhana recently took to Instagram to honour her film, Manichitrathazhu's 27th birthday. Shobhana mentioned that the Malayalam film was one of the best of its kind and also added a note by the 'creator' of the movie with the post. Take a look:

Shobhana's Instagram post on Manichitrathazhu

In the post, fans can see a poster of the film Manichitrathazhu. The poster showcases the lead actor Mohanlal in his role as Dr Sunny Joseph, actor Suresh Gopi in his role as Nakulan and Shobana in his role of Ganga. This is one of the original posters of the film.

Shobhana also added a short caption with the post and mentioned that the film was celebrating its 27th birthday tomorrow. She further mentioned, ''Not only a blockbuster, it is also a text book for film making. Can’t deny it has made a huge impact on the journey of my life and still.''

Many fans liked the post and added positive comments for the post as well. Many fans praised the movie in the caption and added that it was one of the best films they had seen. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Shobhana's Instagram

Manichitrathazhu release date

Manichitrathazhu is a film directed by Fazil, written by Madhu Muttam, and produced by Swargachitra Appachan. The plot of the movie revolves around a Travancore family and the tragedy of Alummoottil tharavad. The film released in December 1993, and featured some of the most talented actors of its time. The film gained a profit of â‚¹3 crores and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever, to that date. Manichithrathazhu's cast is as follows:

Mohanlal as Dr. Sunny Joseph

Suresh Gopi as Nakulan

Shobana as Ganga/Nagavalli

Nedumudi Venu as Thampi

Vinaya Prasad as Sreedevi

Sridhar as Mahadevan

Sudheesh as Chandhu

In terms of her recent work, Shobhana was last seen in Varane Avashyamund (2020). The film was written and directed by Anoop Sathyan. It featured Suresh Gopi as Major Unnikrishnan, Dulquer Salmaan as Bibeesh P, Shobana as Neena, Kalyani Priyadarshan as Nikhitha / Nikki, Urvashi as Dr. Sherly and K. P. A. C. Lalitha as Akashavani.

