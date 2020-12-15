Shriya Pilgaonkar Wishes 'baby Boy' Jack 'Happy 6 Years Of Homecoming', Take A Look

Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrated her pet doggo Jack’s 6th Homecoming birthday yesterday on December 14, 2020. She uploaded an Instagram reels video which was a compilation of videos of her baby boy. Read along and take a look at the post shared by the actor and what she wrote for him.

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar Corrects A Fan Who Assumed Her Parents Were Born On Same Day

Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates baby boy's Homecoming birthday

Shriya Pilgaonkar took to her Instagram to celebrate her pet dog Jack’s 6th Homecoming birthday; she shared a compilation of his videos as an Instagram and wrote a loving message for him in the caption. The actor is thankful that Jack chose her as his family and that she loves conversations and cuddles with him. Shriya also warned Jack with her caption that he has to knock before entering her room.

Her message with the post read, ‘Jack’s 6th Homecoming Birthday. Thank you for choosing us my baby boy. I love our cuddles, our conversations, our walks where you bully me. Love you more than anything else in the world. But you’ve got to knock before entering my room. Forever grateful’ followed by the hashtags #Jack and #Jackattack.

Also Read: Supriya Pilgaonkar And Sachin Pilgaonkar's Love Story Is All Things Romantic

The post has 23k likes so far since she uploaded it yesterday. Fans and friends have showered love for the doggo in the comments under the post. Take a look at the comments here.

Shriya also shared pictures of and with Jack in her Instagram stories. Her first story was a single picture of Jack and she wrote below it ‘Happy 6 Years My Heartbeat’. Another picture was of her standing on the side of her bed as Jack gave her a kiss.

Pilgaonkar often shares pictures with Jack on her Instagram, in a recent picture that she shared on her feed, the doggo was lazying on the sofa. She wrote is the caption – ‘Pawfect corners ðŸ§¿’ followed by #Homeiswherethedogis. On this picture, her mother and actor Supriya Pilgainkar had shared an interesting fact, she wrote – ‘He gets a complete view of your room door from here ... when you step out so that he can follow you’.

Also Read: Sachin Pilgaonkar & Supriya's Total Net Worth Proves That They Are 'Laakhon Mein Ek'

Also Read: Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Adorable Birthday Wish For Parents, Supriya And Sachin Pilgaonkar; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.