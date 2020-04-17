Shriya Saran Gets An Inappropriate Comment During Her Live Session, Her Husband Responds

Shriya Saran is one of the known actors in Bollywood. The actor recently went live on Instagram to interact with her fans. She interacted with her fans and answered some questions that her fans asked her. Her husband was also seen in the live session. Take a look at some more details about her Instagram live session.

Shriya Saran's live session on Instagram

Shriya Saran received many questions and comments on her Instagram session. One user typed a rather inappropriate comment on her Instagram live. However, the actor ignored that comment while her husband, Andrei Koscheev, after seeing the cheap comment said that “I agree with you guys, more comments on her please,”. Here is the cheap comment by the user.

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev's relationship

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev got married in 2018. They both are currently living in Spain. The actor has also posted many pictures with her husband on Instagram. In an interview, she also said that she is blessed to have such a supportive partner like Andrei Koscheev. She furthermore added that she likes the word partner more than husband because Andrei Koscheev is her partner in crime and partner in fun. Shriya Saran spoke about how Andrei supports her and always calms her down when she is stressed.

Andrei Koscheev was infected with COVID-19?

In a recent interview, Shriya revealed that her husband showed symptoms of COVID-19, but he was not given admission to a hospital. Since they were not granted admission, Shriya Saran's husband received the treatment at home. She moreover said that she and her husband sleep in different rooms and maintain a safe distance from each other. Following that, she added that her husband is feeling better now.

