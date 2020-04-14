Shriya Saran Opens Up On Husband Being Turned Away From Hospital Despite COVID-19 Symptoms

Shriya Saran, known best for her role in the movie Drishyam, in a recent interview with a leading daily shared about how her husband Andrei Koscheev was feeling the symptoms of COVID-19. The actor also revealed that Andrei was turned away by a hospital in Barcelona. Here is how the couple recovered from scary times.

Shriya talks about coronavirus pandemic

Shriya Saran shared about how she and her husband are spending their time in Barcelona during the COVID-19 times. Barcelona is a part of Spain, which is one of the worst-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic. She talked about how her Andrei felt dry cough and fever. When they rushed to the hospital, the doctors urged them to leave and stay at home. She said that the doctors stressed on the fact that the symptoms may not lead to Coronavirus, but if Andrei stays in the hospital, he might get it.

Shriya and Andrei then decided to self-isolate themselves at their home. They got their treatment at home. She also shared that they slept in different rooms and the two also maintained a safe distance from each other. Shriya Saran further revealed that her husband is feeling better and that she hopes that the worst is behind them.

The actor talked about how they realised that the day they realised about the seriousness of the situation was their second year anniversary, i.e. March 13. She spoke about how they had made reservations in a restaurant but it was shut when they got there. They realised how the situation has changed. The police had also passed a rule of one person per household to step out only for unavoidable reasons.

The young couple tied the knot in Udaipur as per Hindu rituals. Shriya Saran was last seen in the movie Phamous in 2018. The actor also made a guest appearance in the movie NTR: Kathanayakudu last year, which is a Telugu movie.

