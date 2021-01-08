Shriya Saran Kisses Hubby Andrei On Lips In Adorable Pic, Fans Call Them 'couple Goals'

South superstar Shriya Saran tied the knot with Andrei Koscheev on March 12, 2018. She is often spotted sharing pictures with her beau on social media. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a kissing picture with Andrei Koscheev. Sharing the romantic picture on social media, Shriya Saran wrote, "Sending you all kisses and hugs". Take a look at Shriya Saran's kiss photo with husband Andrei Koscheev.

Shriya Saran 'sends kisses & hugs'

In this Instagram post shared by Shriya Saran, the actor and her husband were seen kissing. The former stunned in a red off-shoulder top and paired it with a brown checkered skirt. Shriya also accesorised her look with chic glasses and a side leather bag.

The star sported a pair of black sneakers to complete the look. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Shriya Saran's husband Andrei was spotted in a white tee, denim pants and black shoes. As seen in the caption, Shriya Saran was sending kisses and hugs to all her fans and followers.

Fans' call Shriya & Andrei 'couple goals'

Fans and followers of Shriya Saran were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the Instagram users commented, "Our fav couple is back", while another added, "Couple Goals". Another fan added, "Lovely pic guys send a lot of hugs to both of you". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

On the work front, Shriya was last seen in Hindi film, Sab Kushal Mangal. She made a special appearance in Naya Naya Love song. For the upcoming year, Shriya Saran has several projects lined up. She will be next seen in Telugu film, Gamanam. The actor will also make a cameo appearance in RRR.

Shriya Saran also boats the cast ensemble of two Tamil films. Namely, Sandakkari and Naragasooran. While Sandakkari is currently in the filming process, Naragasooran has been delayed due to anonymous reasons. Shriya Saran will also play a prominent role in Prakash Raj's film Tadka.

