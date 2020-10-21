Shriya Saran Shares Sunkissed Selfie With Husband Andrei, Fans Drool Over Their Chemistry

Shriya Saran recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie with husband Andrei Koscheev. Sharing the image on social media, the actor dropped a sun emoticon and wrote, 'in my pocket', in the caption space. Shriya Saran donned a simple black tee, while her beau wore a blue Sandoz. Shriya Saran and her husband can be seen flashing a smile for the camera. Take a look at Shriya Saran's Instagram post.

Shriya Saran's selfie with husband Andrei

Fans call them 'lovely couple'

Fans were quick to share their responses over the Instagram picture. They took to the comment section to shower the couple with love and compliments. 'Can't wait to have you guys back to India â¤ï¸', one of Shriya Saran's fan accounts added in the comment section. Another fan commented, 'Lovely couple and crazy couple @shriya_saran1109 @andreikoscheev'. One of the Instagram users wrote, 'Is it recent picture you two look lovelyðŸ˜€', while another added, 'After how many days you posted mam happy to see youðŸ˜'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credit - Shriya Saran Instagram Comment Section

Shriya Saran's 38th birthday

Shriya Saran celebrated her 38th birthday on September 11, 2020. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of images from her intimate birthday celebration with husband Andrei. In one of these pictures, Shriya can be seen lying in a garden and posing with some yellow flowers. In another image, she can be seen enjoying a boat ride.

Shriya Saran also shared a picture of kissing her husband. In the caption for the post, the actor shared that she had an amazing birthday. She also thanked her husband for the beautiful day. Shriya thanked her fans and followers for the multiple wishes that she received. Her Instagram caption read as 'Thank you for a beautiful birthday @andreikoscheev Thank you for all your wishes'. Take a look at Shriya Saran's photos from her birthday party.

