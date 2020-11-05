Shriya Saran Rings In Karva Chauth 2020 With Hubby Andrei In Spain; Extends Wishes To Fans

Observing a long day fast, Shriya Saran broke her Karva Chauth fast after witnessing the moon and her hubby Andrei Koscheev in Spain. She shared three adorable pictures on her Instagram handle on November 4, 2020. In the first picture, she is seen smiling adorably and etching her hands displaying her simple mehndi with Andrei. The South diva wore a red kurti while her husband chose to wear brown. She dropped a couple of wedding pictures, too, wishing her fans a ‘Happy Karva Chauth.’

Shriya Saran celebrates Karva Chauth 2020 in Spain

Also read: Shriya Saran Shares A Throwback Picture As She Misses Her Mother Neerja And Friend Dhruti

Also read: Karwa Chauth Quotes For Husband To Wish Them On The Auspicious Occasion

The actor captioned her post as “Happy Karvachaut to all you beautiful people. May you all stay safe and healthy.” Keeping fast from sunrise to dawn and dressing up in red attire, Shriya Saran prayed for the wellness of their family. Many of her fans showered love and blessings by dropping humble comments and red heart emoticons. Actor Bhumika Chawla complimented her beauty and wished her. Her friend Dhruti Dave also dropped hearts in comments. A user commented, “You guys are my favorite couple. Loads of love queen… May god bless you & Andrei sir!” with heart eye face and red heart emoticon.

Also read: Karwa Chauth: Tahira Kashyap's Mehendi Has A Connection With Coronavirus; Find Out How

The actor got married to the Russian based tennis player and entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in 2018, and has been travelling to different countries, striking a balance between her work and personal life. Since her wedding, initially, she kept her private life away from the eyes of media for over a year. It has been only lately that she has been actively sharing pictures with her hubby Andrei.

Shriya Saran calls her love story 'Beautiful and Magical'

According to DNA, Shriya, once in an interview, spoke about her beautiful and magical love story with Andrei. She informed that she met him for the first time while she going for diving in the Maldives. It was only later he got to know about her profession. She added that he then asked her if she has her movies streaming online and she responded saying she did. He went ahead and watched it and the gesture touched the diva’s heart, she revealed.

Image Source: Shriya Saran IG

Also read: Maheep Kapoor Shares Her Karwa Chauth Pics Over The Years; See Photos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.