Shriya Saran Shares Glimpses Of Cosy Moments With Hubby Andrei

On October 27, 2020, popular Indian actor Shriya Saran took to her Instagram handle and shared eight adorable smiling pictures with her husband Andrei Koscheev. She captioned the picture as, “Just like that” with a smiling emoticon. Giving major couple goals, the couple posed for the camera with different expressions in all the pictures showcasing the chemistry between them.

Shriya Saran's adorable pictures with her hubby Andrei

Shriya was seen wearing a beige colored turtleneck sweatshirt with no make-up revealing her naturally beautiful face, whereas her husband wore a grey sweatshirt with a black scarf around his neck. In the comments, Shriya’s fans poured love by complimenting her beauty and the couple’s chemistry. Several of them dropped red hearts and heart eyes emoticon. A user commented, “Beautiful couple” with hearts.

Shriya's newfound love

On October 23, 2020, the Drishyam actor shared a video on social media confessing her love for plants. She captioned it as, “newfound love.... covid quarantine aftereffects. Plant lover.... happy to be one.” She looked beautiful wearing orange kurti and maroon bindi.

In another recent post, she posed for the camera wearing a white shirt and a faded smile. Sending virtual greetings and showing her eagerness to meet her close ones, she wrote, “My covid look.... Virtual, Video meetings ready, chilling in Shorts.... makeup and hair ready. Waiting to meet real people now. Real meetings. Shot by @manasisawant. styled by @rajattangriofficial. Make up @rajesh_gupta789. Sending you all virtual hugs". TV Host and a cookbook author, Maria Goretti complimented her in a comment.

Currently, the award-winning actor is living with her husband Andrei in Koscheev, Spain. Back in the month of April, Shriya had revealed that her husband had COVID-19 symptoms and was asked to live in quarantine. Meanwhile, Shriya has worked predominantly in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi language movies. She is popular for her roles in movies such as Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Awarapan (2008), Kanthaswamy (2009), Pavitra (2013), Chandra (2013), Drishyam (2015). Shriya married her long-time Russian boyfriend Andrei on March 12, 2018, at her Lokhandwala residency.

Image Source: Shriya Saran Instagram

