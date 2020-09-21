Shriya Saran Shares Adorable Birthday-special Clicks With Hubby Andrei Koscheev | See Pics

Actor Shriya Saran recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations with hubby Andrei Koscheev. In the pictures posted, the couple could be seen enjoying nature in each other’s company while having a few romantic moments to remember. Her fans have flooded the comments section with birthday wishes while they also speak about how adorable the couple looks together.

Shriya Saran’s birthday celebrations

South Indian star Shriya Saran recently celebrated her 38th birthday on September 11, 2020. The actor posted a bunch of pictures with her husband, Andrei Koscheev, as they celebrated her birthday by spending some quality time together. In the first picture posted, she can be seen lying in a grass field which has a few stunning yellow flowers. She has a bright smile across her face while the candid picture is clicked. In the next two clicks, she is posing with Andrei in the most romantic style. They are also seen kissing each other lovingly in one of the pictures.

In one of the pictures, Shriya Saran is seen enjoying a boat ride while her bright smile indicates that she has been having a gala time. She has also uploaded a slo-mo video with Andrei Koscheev, where they are seen blowing a dandelion flower to look at it while it floats away with the wind. Shriya Saran has also put up a stunning selfie of herself at the end of the post.

In the caption for the post, Shriya Saran has spoken about the amazing birthday she had. She has thanked her husband for the beautiful day, while also showing gratitude for multiple wishes that she received. Have a look at the post on Shriya Saran’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished Shriya Saran a happy birthday. A few of them have mentioned how much they adore her while wishing her good fortune. A few people have also used a bunch of emoticons to express their admiration for the couple. Have a look at a few comments on Shriya Saran’s photos here.

