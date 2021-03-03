Shriya Saran Shares Adorable Pics With Hubby Andrei Koscheev, Says "lift Me Up Baby"

Indian actress Shriya Saran recently shared a few photos on her Instagram handle with her husband. The couple seemed to be on a vacation currently and the actor took the opportunity to share some photos in which Shriya Saran's husband, Andrei Koscheev, can be seen lifting his wife as they stand in front of a picturesque background. Shriya also shared a couple of selfies with her husband where the two look extremely happy and cosy. She shared the post with the caption, "Lift me up baby ....@andreikoscheev". Take a look at Shriya Saran's photos below.

Also read: Shriya Saran Shares Glimpses Of Vacay With Hubby Andrei In Peru, Says 'Take Me Back'

Fans react to Shriya Saran's photos

Shriya Saran's Instagram post with her husband prompted many responses from her fans. Many of Shriya's fans left comments complimenting the couple calling them a "beautiful couple" and a "lovely couple". Many fans left compliments and praises for their favourite actress while some simply left loving emojis for the couple. One fan even wrote saying, "You are always superb" for the actress. Take a look at some of the reactions to Shriya Saran's Instagram post below.

Also read: Rana Daggubati Shares Teasers Of His Trilingual Movie; Fans Get Goosebumps

Shriya Saran's latest projects and IG updates

Shriya Saran is quite popular on Instagram as the actress enjoys a following of 2.7 million on her handle. The actress often shares photos with her husband and from her work for her fans, keeping them updated. Shriya has always kept her personal life private. The actress married her Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev at her Lokhandwala residence in March 2018.

Also read: Dileep And Kavya Madhavan Look Adorable With Daughter Mahalakshmi In This Viral Picture

Shriya Saran is set to appear in a number of upcoming films. The Drishyam actress will soon appear in the Telugu anthology film Gamanam alongside Siva Kandukuri and Priyanka Jawalkar, Nithya Menen, Bithiri Sathi, and Ravi Prakash. Shriya will also appear in S. S Rajamouli's period action drama film RRR alongside actors, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others. Shriya will also be a part of the upcoming Tamil thriller film Naragasooran, along with Aravind Swamy, Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran. Shriya will also appear in the upcoming Tamil film Sandakkari. The actress is also set to appear in the upcoming Bollywood romantic comedy and drama film Tadka alongside Ali Fazal and Taapsee Pannu.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Took 'I'm So Pretty Challenge', Fans In Love With Her Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.