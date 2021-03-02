Samantha Akkineni Took 'I'm So Pretty Challenge', Fans In Love With Her Look

Samantha Akkineni took to Instagram to share a fun video and take part in a trending social media challenge. She took the 'I'm so pretty challenge' on Instagram where she can be seen with a makeup brush in a bathrobe and then the video cuts into her being all dressed up in a white top and blue jeans. She also captioned the post and said 'Only if dressing up was this easy!ðŸ¤£ #Imsoprettychallenge'.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Weekly Roundup: How The Week Went For The 'Super Deluxe' Actor

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Shares Fav Spot That 'knows' Her Better Than Any Human; See Post

Samantha Akkineni took the 'I'm so pretty challenge' on social media

Fans are showering their love on the post. The post has garnered over 4 million likes and 2,000 comments. Many users commented that she aced the challenge while several others praised her beautiful look. Check out some of the reactions below.

Samantha's social media presence

Samantha is quite active on Instagram and she keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared photos of her favourite spot where the actor spent most of her life before becoming an actor. In the video, the Eega actor can be seen filming her neighborhood while sitting inside her car.

She reminisced about all the anxious mornings she had on her exam days, all the heartbreaks she went through, and the promises she made to herself. She captioned the post and said "This 'hill' was the view from my terrace growing up my favourite spot probably knows more about me than any human does . All the anxious early mornings on exam days all the promises I made to all the gods that I would eventually never keep the first love.. the heart break .. the death of a friend .. the tears and the goodbyes ..which is why 'My hill’ deserves its own post ". Take a look at the post below.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Exits Action Thriller Film 'The Blacksmith' Due To Scheduling Issues

Samantha on work front

Samantha Akkineni was last seen in C Prem Kumar's Jaanu. She is all set to feature in Vignesh Shivan’s Tamil romantic film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The Majili actor has also agreed to play a role in the mythological film Shaakuntalam. Recently, Samantha made her Hindi debut alongside Manoj Bajpayee's espionage thriller web show, The Family Man 2 which is going to release very soon on Amazon Prime.

Image Credits: @samantharuthprabhuoffl Instagram

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Replies To Fan's Query Seeking Update On CBI Probe

Also Read | Nila Madhab Panda's 'Kalira Atita' Eligbile For Oscars; Says He Wants People's Attention

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.