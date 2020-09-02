Tovino Thomas' Net Worth Ready To Shoot Up As Minnal Murali's Teaser Receives Massive Love

Tovino Thomas kick-started his career in 2012 with his debut in the film, Prabhuvinte Makkal. Ever since then, Tovino has delivered a slew of successful films in his career. He has carved a niche for himself in the Mollywood industry with his acting skills. Here's a look at Tovino Thomas' net worth.

Tovino Thomas' net worth

As per a report on Trendcelebsnow.com, Tovino Thomas' net worth is approximately Rs 7 crore to Rs 37 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Tovino Thomas' income can be apprehended on the basis of his appearances in movies and short films. After Prabhuvinte Makkal, Tovino Thomas starred in back-to-back films like ABCD, You Too Brutus, Onnam Loka Mahayudham, Ennu Ninte Moideen, among others.

Tovino Thomas' movies

Ennu Ninte Moideen was a super hit and was also well received by the critics. Meanwhile, his notable work is in movies like Mayanadhi, Theevandi, Luca, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan and others. Tovino has bagged many laurels in his stellar career. His short films like Jaalakam, Karikku: Gym boys did well with fans. He was last seen in the Jeo Baby directorial Kilometers and Kilometers, alongside India Jarvis, Sidhartha Siva. The film received rave reviews from fans.

Tovino Thomas' family

Tovino Thomas and Lidiya welcomed their second child, Tahaan, in June this year. Tovino Thomas also has a daughter, Izza. Recently, the Uyare actor shared glimpses of Tahaan's baptism ceremony. He wrote, "My little SuperHaan!!!

Tahaan." After which, Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "Our love to the little superman. Hugs from Ally." Check out the pictures below.

Recently, the teaser of Thomas' upcoming superhero film Minnal Murali, produced by Sophie Paul, was unveiled. The teaser shows Tovino Thomas in an all-new avatar, who seems to have extraordinary powers. The teaser hit 1.9K likes within a day of its release. Moreover, actors Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Keerthy Suresh, Yash, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Rana Daggubati, among others, lauded the teaser. The intriguing video has amped up the expectations of moviegoers.

Introducing the fastest Superhero #MinnalMurali played by the eclectic @ttovino. My best wishes to the team, looking forward to the film :)https://t.co/c24b8w5a2D — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 1, 2020

