Did Akshay Kumar Just Spill Details Of Huma's Character In Bell Bottom?

Bell Bottom is an upcoming Indian spy thriller featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside many actors. The movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi apart from Akshay. Recently in an Instagram Live video, Huma Qureshi took to Akshay Kumar's Instagram to interview Akshay and Bear Grylls, as Akshay Kumar is the next Indian to be featured on the Bear Grylls show called Into The Wild With Bear Grylls now. Few minutes into the video, it seems like Akshay just revealed what Huma Qureshi's role is in the movie.

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in Bell Bottom

Akshay Kumar and Huma who were last seen in Jolly LLB 2 in 2017, are currently shooting for their next film together in Glasglow, Scotland. Today, a few hours ago when Akshay's episode on the Bear Grylls show premiered on the OTT platform Discovery+, Huma took over Akshay's Instagram page to ask both him and Bear Grylls of shooting the episode together. Few minutes into the video, at 6.10 minutes, one can see that Akshay Kumar states that Huma would be playing the role of a hijacker in the movie Bell Bottom. However, Huma instantly denies saying "No, I am Not". But only time will tell how the spy thriller unfolds as the lead actors are still completing the first schedule of their movie.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has recently shot for a Bear Grylls episode, which aired today on the digital platform called Discovery+. The episode will air on Discovery Channel on September 14th. A day ago on Akshay's birthday, a new poster of Akshay from his movie Bell Bottom was unveiled on Twitter as well.

Bell Bottom release date

On his birthday yesterday, the makers of his upcoming movie Bell Bottom released his new look from the film on social media. As seen in the B&W pic, the actor dons a uniform as he poses for a photo at the airport. Kumar will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in the upcoming spy thriller. Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. Bell Bottom's cast features Huma Qureshi, Vaibhav Choudhary and Lara Dutta, alongside Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Nikkhil Advani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh. The movie is written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh.

