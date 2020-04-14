Shruti Haasan Shares Hula Hoop Tutorial On Fans' Demand Amid Quarantine

The Coronavirus lockdown has given a lot of time to celebrities to flaunt their unique talent on social media. One of the actors who is seen showcasing her talent is Shruti Haasan. The actor is known for amazing talents and spectacular acting. The actor recently posted a video on her social media where she gave a hula hoop tutorial to her fans.

ALSO READ | Shruti Haasan Refutes Rumours Of Playing Lead In Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Vakeel Saab'

Shruti Haasan makes a hula hoop tutorial

In the video, which is popularly demanded by her fans, Shruti Haasan was seen flaunting her hula hoop skills. Her smooth moves and a few spins left her fans speechless. Shruti Haasan said that at one point in time, she could even do hula hoop while jumping but that needs practice. She furthermore also spoke about the mistakes that beginners are likely to do while acquiring the skill. The video was popularly demanded because a few days back, the actor posted a video on her Instagram where she was seen practicing the hula hoop. The video gained over 1.1 million views on Instagram. After fans viewed the video, they demanded a new tutorial hula hoop video.

ALSO READ | Shruti Haasan Talks About Her BFF Tamannaah, Says The Bond Wasn't Built Overnight

ALSO READ | Shruti Haasan Talks About Stigma Associated With LBGTQ Community; Read Here

How is Shruti Haasan spending her quarantine?

A few days back, Shruti Haasan also posted a video where she was seen singing and playing the piano. The actor spoke about how she really wanted to share the song with the world as she was struggling to write. The actor was sitting in a dimly lit room and she wore a black coloured top. She was also a part of the Femina challenge where she stated that she has been playing her piano and singing during her quarantine.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora To Shruti Haasan: Celeb-inspired Recipes To Try During Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.