Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Secrets During 'Ask Me Anything' Session On Instagram

Actor Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories on February 25 to answer her fans' questions in an "Ask Me Anything" session. Fans asked her questions ranging from her haircare tips to her favourite food and how many times she "farts" in a day, Shruti Haasan is all candid about her life in the AMA sessions. Read on to know more about what secrets she has revealed to fans in the AMA.

Shruti Haasan conducts Ask Me Anything session on Instagram

Shruti Haasan dished out some interesting facts about herself in her latest 'Ask Me Anything' with her fans. In her stories on Thursday, she clears some of her fans' doubts about her personal life, including some secrets. Here's what she said in her stories.

Shruti Haasan revealed that she uses coconut water when a fan asked her secrets of her luscious hair

Shruti Haasan pierced her navel when she was 19

When asked by a fan what was her favorite picture of 2021 she replied with this:

A fan asked Shruti Haasan what is her 'favourite place in the world' to which she said it's her couch!

Shruti Haasan channeled her alter ego 'Annoying Aunty' and made some hilarious comments saying she is suffering from 'insomnia' and said she has to take a head bath for a busy day

She also asked her fans if there were dating apps for her to find her soul mate

A fan asked her, "When are you going to nuke with the Brahmastra you are developing?", to which Shruti replied with a simple shush response

When a fan asked if Shruti is a loner, she said, "I think I'm more of a loner, but I also love people, but not too many people, you know what I mean? She added, "I actually love myself the most, so yeah, I am a loner!"

Shruti Haasan's favourite food in Tamil Nadu is dosa with sambar aloo and chutney

Shruti Haasan revealed that she loves to colour her hair purple. And that she used to have bright pink hair.



When a fan asked her which was the most difficult action scene to do in either Krack or Treadstone, she replied with the latter but said both films were challenging and fun

When asked if she's a rice and chapati person, Shruti Haasan replied saying she's a "full on rice person". "Without rice my life feels purposeless and empty", she said.

A follower curiously asked her how many times she farts in a day. She says, "It totally depends on what I've eaten. Last night, I farted more than usual because I had foxtail millet, which is wonderful but gives you gas!"

