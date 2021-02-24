Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shruti Haasan Shares Photo From When She Was 22 Years Old

Shruti Haasan recently featured in the Netflix original Pitta Kathalu. She is often seen engaging with her fans on social media. Haasan recently shared a few pictures shared by her fans on her Instagram story. Along with those she shared an unseen picture of herself from her early 20s.

Shruti Haasan's picture when she was 22

Shruti shared a rare picture posted by one of her fan pages on Instagram. She was 22 when the picture was clicked. Shruti is seen posing for the camera as she is seated on a divider. She had curly hair in the picture and a grey graphic print dress. She captioned the story and wrote that it was her when she was just 22. Take a look at Shruti Haasan's Instagram story showcasing her unseen picture.

Shruti Haasan's old pics

Shruti has often taken to her Instagram to share old pictures of herself. She shared a childhood picture where she was seen sitting in her school in a white uniform. Shruti wrote that she had dreams in her eyes at the time and had a very loud voice. She added, "keeping the child and a certain level of naivety alive in yourself is the toughest and most rewarding practice" Shruti Haasan's old pics on her Instagram also include this picture of hers with her father Kamal Haasan.

He has picked up his daughter in his arms and the two posed for a picture. Shruti wished him on his birthday and wrote, "may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years. Can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world" Take a look at Shruti Haasan's photos from her childhood.

She also shared a picture of herself from her teenage years. She shared the picture with her best friends as they posed for their class picture. She wrote, "Abacus was such an amazing school and I’m always so thankful to have studied there and made the very best friends for life." She shared a picture of herself from 1993. The actor was seen sitting on a monkey game at a playpark. Here are Shruti Haasan's photos from her Instagram.

