Shruti Haasan Shares Throwback Video Playing The Piano, Says 'missing Playing Live'

Indian actor Shruti Haasan took to Instagram on Friday, March 05, 2021, to share a throwback video of her playing the piano. Along with the video, the actor also penned a heartfelt note revealing how much she misses playing the instrument and also revealed details about her music.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti Haasan posted a video where she can be seen playing the piano and singing one of her original songs titled Bury Me. The 2.28-minute video showcases the actor giving a soulful performance that is sure to leave fans speechless. She can be seen donning a black outfit and opted for a messy hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. One can also notice the guitars resting in the background.

Along with the video, Shruti Hassan penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “Missing playing live - missing my piano time - missing beautiful souls in front of me when I sing but so thankful for the music in my life ðŸŽ¶ #buryme #original”. Take a look at Shruti Haasan's Instagram post below.

Also read | Shruti Haasan Celebrates As 'Devi' Completes A Year, Feels 'proud' To Be Part Of It

As soon as Shruti Haasan shared the post online, fans could not stop themselves from flooding the comment section. Some of the users commented on the actor’s performance, while some were all gaga over the video. One of the users wrote, “this is insane. Love this way too much”. Another one wrote, “my God, this has given me goosebumps”. Check out a few more comments below.

Also read | Shruti Haasan Shares Cute Pictures With Rumoured Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

The actor recently took to Instagram to share some photos from her latest photoshoot. Shruti is seen donning an all-blue outfit comprising of a blue bralette with the peace symbol on it along with a denim mini skirt completing her look with a blue denim jacket. She has gone for the no-makeup makeup look with just a hint of light pink gloss on her lips and some light pink blush to give colour to her cheekbones. The picture is clicked by photographer Sanjay Dubey and has simply captioned her picture with a blue heart and camera emoji. Take a look.

Also read | Shruti Haasan Shares Selfie With Her "fav Boys" From Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu' Promotions

Also read | Shruti Haasan Posts Brand New Pic From Her Recent Photoshoot; Fans Simply Go 'Wow'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.