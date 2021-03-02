Shruti Haasan Celebrates As 'Devi' Completes A Year, Feels 'proud' To Be Part Of It

Shruti Haasan is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi-language films. The actor has worked in various movies including Gabbar Is Back, Race Gurram, and Ramaiya Vastavaiya. She recently took to her Instagram handle to remember Devi, a short film directed by Priyanka Banerjee.

After a year of Devi's release, Shruti Haasan while remembering the film has asked her fans and followers to watch the movie on YouTube. She expressed her gratitude towards the film and said that she is immensely proud of being a part of the film. She captioned her post as, "One year since Devi !! A film I’m so so proud to be a part of ðŸ–¤ if you haven’t watched it yet please do check it out on YouTube (it’s a short)" and tagged several people who were a part of her team.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Shares Selfie With Her "fav Boys" From Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu' Promotions

Fans and followers of the Welcome Back actress have been expressing their love in the comment section of the post. Within a few hours, the post managed to garner a plethora of likes and comments. Her fans have showered 'love' and 'heart' emoticons on the post.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shruti Haasan Shares Photo From When She Was 22 Years Old

Devi

It has been one year since Devi's release. The plot of the short film revolves around nine women of different strata of society living in a forced sisterhood where they share their stories of abuse. The suspense drama cast included Kajol, Yashaswini Dayama, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Neha Dhupia, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, and Rama Joshi. The 13-minute long short film is produced by Niranjan Iyengar and has an IMDb rating of 8.3/10 and over 18 million views on YouTube.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan's Boyfriend Santanu's Gift For Kamal Haasan Has Strong Political Message

Shruti Haasan's movies

From Tamil, Telugu to Hindi cinema, Shruti is known for her work. The actress has worked with various Indian actors including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Rajkummar Rao, Dhanush, and Allu Arjun. Shruti Haasan's movies range from 3, Welcome Back, Yevadu, Race Gurram, Srimanthudu, Luck to Behen Hogi Teri and Gabbar Is Back.

Shruti Haasan's latest Pitta Kathalu, a Netflix original series is trending on number seven on the OTT platform. The series has four distinct stories directed by four different directors Nag Ashwin, Tharun Bhascker, B. V. Nandini Reddy, and Sankalp Reddy. Pitta Kathalu reviews are making it trend on Netflix in India. The four stories involve four women of varied shades. From abuse to power-hungry, the women have their own stories.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Shares Cute Pictures With Rumoured Boyfriend Santanu Hazarika

Image Source: Shruti Haasan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.