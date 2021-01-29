Shruti Haasan's BF Saves The Day With Tickets As Actor Forgets To Carry Them To Airport

Actor Shruti Hassan was recently papped at the airport with beau, Santanu Hazarika. The latter was spotted dropping her off at the airport. As seen in Shruti Haasan's video that has been making rounds on social media, the actor had seemingly forgotten her ticket and boyfriend, Santanu reached there on time to save the day. Take a look at Shruti Haasan's video.

Shruti Haasan & beau Santanu at the airport

On Jan 29, paparazzi account on Instagram, Viral Bhayani shared the video of Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika getting papped at the airport. The video starts with Santanu walking the actor towards the boarding gate. The latter waits near the gate and poses for the paparazzi. However, she suddenly realises she is missing something and then we see Santanu running towards her with a small pouch.

Shruti Haasan looks stunning in this airport look, in a black netted crop top clubbed with camouflage pants and sporty shoes. She also wore a camouflage mask. Meanwhile, on the other hand, her boyfriend wore a white graphic tee paired with black pants and black shoes. The Instagram account also shared in the caption, "#shrutihassan forgot her ticket, boyfriend comes running back to her as he had come to drop her".

Shruti Haasan's birthday

On Jan 28, Shruti Haasan celebrated her 35th birthday. As wishes were pouring in for the star, she shared a social media post thanking everyone for the wishes. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing with her birthday decoration. In this image, the wall behind Haasan is filled with silver, black and golden balloons. The actor sat between these balloons in her black dress, sporting a crown.

As seen in the caption, Shruti Haasan penned, "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I’m thankful for my lessons and the journey ...ive grown and changed in ways that have shaped my vision of the future I want for myself filled with light and creativity — I want to take a second to say a giant THANKYOU to my virtual family for making my birthday so special 🖤Thankyou for all your wishes I feel so loved 🖤🖤🖤"

