Kamal Haasan's Hindi Debut Film 'Ek Duje Ke Liye' Movie Trivia You Need To Know

Critically acclaimed film Ek Duje Ke Liye starred Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri. Directed by K Balachandra, this film was a remake of a Telugu film by the same director. The romantic film followed the story of two lovers who are madly in love with each other, but their parents oppose their marriage because of their cultural differences.

Ek Duje Ke Liye was the debut film of actors Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri in Hindi films. Read some more interesting trivia of the film below:

Kamal Haasan's Ek Duje Ke Liye trivia

Britney Spears’ song Toxic sampled a part of the song Tere Mere beech Mein from the film Ek Duje Ke Liye.

While shooting for the song Tere Mere Beech Mein, director K Balachandra stopped the shoot in between leaving everyone surprised. The director decided to meet Anand Bakshi on urgent basis. When K Balachandra met Anand Bakshi, he asked the lyricist about the meaning of the word Zehro Zabar. The lyricist told him that the meaning of the word meant uniting two things which also refers to the title of the film.

Also Read: Do You Know Kamal Haasan Bagged The 'President's Gold Medal' At The Age Of Six?

Hip Hop artist Tony Yayo, DJ Signify and Hip Hop star Childish Gambino sampled the song Tere Mere Beech Mein in their respective songs.

Initially, Kamal Haasan’s film Ek Duje Ke Liye was titled as Ek Aur Itihaas.

In 1979, Miss Asia Quest Maureen Mary Lestourgeon was approached for the role of Rati Agnihotri. The producer wanted to launch her in the film but she did not want a career as an actor. She is now a nun in Mumbai.

Padmini Kolhapure was offered Ek Duje Ke Liye but she rejected it because of her contract with Nasir Hussain.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan’s Critically Acclaimed Movies That Have The Highest Ratings On IMDb

After the film was complete, K Balachandra showed a preview of the film to legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor before its release. Raj Kapoor liked the film but suggested in changing the ending, however, K Balachandra stuck to the sad ending and did not change it to a happy ending.

The lyrics of Mere Jeevan Saathi was entirely made of the names of various Bollywood movies.

In a scene in Ek Duje Ke Liye, Rati Agnihotri mixes burnt remains of a photograph in her tea and drinks it. She actually did it for real and did not realise the photograph had harmful chemicals. Thankfully, she did not suffer from any ill effects.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan Announces His Next Film Helmed By Lokesh Kanagaraj; Netizens React

Also Read: Kamal Haasan's Unseen Pictures From The Sets Of 'Indian 2' Hit The Internet; Check Out

(DISCLAIMER: Information given in the article above has been sourced from IMDb and other websites)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.