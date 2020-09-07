Shruti Haasan Talks About Her Career Choices, Says 'I Am Committed To Multiple Languages'

Shruti Haasan recently opened up about the reason behind choosing work in South Indian movies rather than opting for more work in Bollywood films. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about one thing she finds difficult while working in both Hindi and regional language industry. She said that she is born and brought up in South India and is very proud of it.

Shruti Haasan comments on people's thoughts regarding her work

Shruti Haasan further stated that she works in Telugu and Tamil cinema and both the industries are as equal as her work in Bollywood. She added that for her all these industries are different and she had to navigate two industries here itself. Talking about Bollywood, Shruti Haasan stated that if a person is not sitting at their beck and call in Bollywood, they feel the person is not committed which is not true. She further added that she is just committed to multiple languages and that is the beauty of India.

Furthermore, Shruti Haasan mentioned that people ask her why she is not seen in films anymore just because she has not opted for any work in Hindi cinema recently. The actor stated that she has often told such people that Bollywood is not the only industry in India. Calling it an internal thing in her head, Shruti Haasan said that she is glad that she is not a part of a rat race and people think that she is stupid as she is not doing something they expect her to do, however it doesn’t bother her.

She also mentioned that she has been in the film industry for 11 years now and it has been a beautiful journey. Shruti Haasan called herself a greedy person as she always wants more and therefore she pushes herself to improve mentally, physically, and emotionally. She mentioned that there was a time when she didn’t prioritise it enough but now she keeps her priority right whether it is physical, mental, or artistic health.

Shruti Haasan commented that people have appreciated Ramaiya Vastavaiya, D-Day and the audience has a favourite movie of her in different languages that makes her feel she wants more. She added that she had learned the art of saying no and she has also learned not to get carried away. The actor wrapped up her conversation saying that she would keep hearing things like these, however, these things never resonated with her. The films she liked, people enjoyed, added the actor.

