Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Give Sneak-peek Into Their 'happy Mehendi' Ceremony In Pune

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar will soon tie the knot in an intimate wedding in Pune. On Jan 22, the power couple rang in their Mehendi ceremony, as part of the marriage rituals. The actors gave fans a sneak peek into the function through a series of Instagram posts. Sharing the Mehendi pics on social media, Siddharth Chandekar wrote, "The Happy Mehendi". Take a look at Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's Mehendi pics.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's Mehendi pics

In this Instagram post, Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar look stunning as they get ready for their Mehendi ceremony. The former stunned in a green ethnic kurta with a lining design. On the other hand, Mitali Mayekar wore an off-white lehenga choli and sported it with green coloured dupatta. Siddharth was caught blushing in this candid shot, while Mayekar smiled for the camera. Siddharth Chandekar simply wrote, 'Mehendi' in this caption.

Also Read | Siddharth Chandekar's Wedding: A Look At His Love Story With Mitali Mayekar

In the Instagram post, Mitali Mayekar shared a lovely candid picture of the couple. In the first image, the couple can be seen dressed in their green outfits for the function. In the second image, Siddharth Chandekar is spotted decorating his wife to be's hand with Mehendi.

Also Read | Siddharth Chandekar Shares Glimpses Of Haldi Ceremony With Wife-to-be Mitali Mayekar

Here, Mitali Mayekar took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her Mehendi. She is seen in an off-white lehenga choli. She styled a green coloured dupatta with her traditional look. In these Instagram pictures, Mayekar posed showing off her Mehendi. The actor also accessorised her look with pink floral jewellery.

Also Read | Mitali Mayekar's Wedding: A Peek Into Her Kelvan Ceremony With Siddharth And Family

In this Instagram post, Siddharth Chandekar shared an adorable picture featuring his mother. Here, the latter is spotted showing her Mehendi to the camera, while Siddharth sat next to her looking at the Mehendi. Sharing this picture on Instagram, Siddharth Chandekar wrote, "The Happy Mehendi".

Also Read | Mitali Mayekar Shares A BTS Picture From The Sets Of 'Ladachi Mi Lek Ga'

In this Instagram post, Mitali Mayekar shared a picture with her youngest bride's maid. She posed with her four-legged friend, Dora. Sharing it on social media, Mitali Mayekar wrote, "छोटू करवली" (youngest bride's maid).

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.