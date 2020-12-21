Mitali Mayekar's Wedding: A Peek Into Her Kelvan Ceremony With Siddharth And Family

Marathi actors Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar are getting married in 2021. They recently announced the exciting news on social media. Recently, Mitali Mayekar and Siddharth Chandekar enjoyed their Kelvan ceremony with their friends and family. The couple has also shared several pictures of the Maharashtrian wedding ceremony. Take a look at Mitali Mayekar and Siddharth Chandekar's Kelvan ceremony pictures.

Mitali Mayekar and Siddharth Chandekar's Kelvan

On December 20, Mitali Mayekar took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with beau Siddharth Chandekar. In this social media post, the stars can be seen sitting next to each other as they celebrate the Kelvan ceremony with their friends. Kelvan is a Maharashtrian wedding ceremony where family and friends invite the to-be bride and groom for lunch or dinner at their house. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Mitali wrote, "Entering the ‘घोडा मैदान’. PC- @vighnesh_d17 #ithasstarted #kelvanacenes #mitramandal #friendslikefamily #tinypanda". Take a look at Mitali Mayekar's Instagram post.

Sang Tu Ahes Ka's Siddharth Chandekar also shared a similar picture with Mitali. While Siddharth Chandekar's girlfriend stunned in a yellow floral print saree with a white blouse, the actor looked handsome in a silk kurta. The couple had a well-decorated food dish in front of them. They were spotted binging on typical Marathi household dishes like aamras (mango juice). As seen in Siddharth's caption, he wrote, "Game On. #kelvan". Check out Siddharth Chandekar's Instagram post.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's wedding

During Diwali 2020's celebration, Mitali Mayekar took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of the couple dressed in traditional outfits. Mitali looked stunning in her cotton blue saree, while beau Siddharth wowed the followers with a dark blue pathani suit. In the caption, Mitali revealed that the couple will soon tie the knot in 2021. She wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. next year!

#happhappydiwali". Take a look at Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's pictures.

