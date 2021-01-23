Siddharth Chandekar's Wedding: A Look At His Love Story With Mitali Mayekar

Marathi television actors Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar are all set to tie the knot soon. They have been sharing a plethora of pictures from the pre-wedding festivities on social media. These pictures have been an instant hit with fans and they have showered the couple with lots of love and blessings. The pictures have also left fans pondering over how the power couple met. As Siddharth Chandekar is gearing up for his wedding with Mitali Mayekar, here's taking a look at their beautiful journey so far.

ALSO READ | Mitali Mayekar's Wedding: A Peek Into Her Kelvan Ceremony With Siddharth And Family

A Modern Lovestory

Siddharth and Mitali reportedly met on the sets of a show and instantly hit it off. Much like many other modern love stories, theirs too began on social media. The duo started dating in 2018 after Siddharth asked Mitali out on her birthday. The couple wasn't too tight-lipped about their relationship and soon confirmed the same on social media. Here's a sweet picture of the couple from Mitali Mayekar's Instagram.

ALSO READ | Siddharth Chandekar Shares Glimpses Of Haldi Ceremony With Wife-to-be Mitali Mayekar

After dating for a while, they reportedly decided to move in together and often shared pictures with each other on social media. After being in a live-in relationship for almost two years, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got engaged in 2019. Soon after the couple announced their engagement news on social media, the fans were sent in a frenzy and flooded their comment sections with congratulatory messages. Take a look at their engagement post below:

ALSO READ | Aamir Ali And Hiba Nawab Join Hands For Yasser Desai's Heartbreaking Song 'Tanha Hoon'

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's Wedding

After being together for almost three years and being engaged for almost a year, they are now set to tie the knot very soon. The pre-wedding festivities that kickstarted earlier this week are in full swing and fans are looking forward to Mitali and Siddharth Chandekar's wedding. From Kelvan ceremony to Haldi, photos of all their pre-wedding festivities have already created a buzz on the internet and now fans are eagerly waiting for the pictures of their big day to be out. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mitali is currently seen in Zee Marathi's Ladachi Mi Lek Ga whereas Siddharth is seen in a Marathi horror drama Sang Tu Aahes Ka.

ALSO READ | Mitali Mayekar Shares A BTS Picture From The Sets Of 'Ladachi Mi Lek Ga'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.