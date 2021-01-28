Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Pose For Post-wedding Shoot, Latter Calls It 'royal Karbhar'

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar recently rang their wedding bells during an intimate function in Pune. The power couple got married in a grand Maharashtrian style wedding in Pune. They tied the knot on January 24, 2021 while their pre-wedding functions were held on the 22nd and 23rd. Post tieing the knot on Sunday, the couple also did a royal post-wedding shoot in the Dhepe Wada, where they got married. Take a look at Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's post-wedding pictures.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's post-wedding pictures

In this Instagram post, Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar posed for some candid shots. Here, the former was spotted yawning, while Mitali looked at him with awe. This picture was shared by the couple's wedding photographer, Gaatha. With this candid shot on social media, the caption was written as "Post Marriage 'आळस' of Mitali & Siddharth- Jan 20".

In this Instagram post, Siddharth Chandekar took to his Instagram handle and shared his portrait image. The Marathi actor stunned in a cream coloured sherwani, sported with a similar design pyjama and dupatta. Siddharth Chandekar appeared in a perfect Marathi style attire. He also wore a pair of mojari shoes. As seen in the caption, the star called himself, "His Highness".

Here, Siddharth Chandekar shared another candid picture with wifey Mitali Mayekar. The just-married couple was seen flashing their wide smiles. In the caption, Siddharth wrote, "Post Marriage jokes #tinypanda".

In the above Instagram post, Mitali Mayekar shared a royal still from the couple's post-wedding shoot. In this picture, Mitali and Siddharth dressed like a royal Maharashtrian couple. They posed in Dhepe Wada's classic and historic architecture. Mayekar captioned this picture as "रॉयल कारभार.✨ #tinypanda #sidgottali" (Royal stewardship).

In this portrait image, Mitali Mayekar looks ravishing in her royal red saree. She wore a paithani saree. Mitali Mayekar sported heavy jewellery with green bangles, usually worn by Maharashtrian married women. For glam, the star opted for royal makeup. Her hair was styled in a mid-parted bun.

