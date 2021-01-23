Siddharth Chandekar's Wedding: From Kelvan To Haldi, Here's A Recap Of Groom-to-be's Week

Actors Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar have had a very busy week as their pre-wedding celebrations are in full swing. The festivities kickstarted earlier this week and the pictures from their various pre-wedding rituals have already created a buzz on the internet. Ahead of the big day, here is a peek into Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar's week which started off with the Kelvan ceremony and ended with Mehendi.

Kelvan and Gruhamuk

Earlier this week, the couple attended their kelvan which was hosted by close friends Hemant Dhome and Kshitee Jog. Kelvan is a traditional Maharashtrian pre-wedding feast hosted for the soon-to-be bride and groom by their family and friends. Apart from the feast, gifts are also exchanged as a token of love. Here's a picture of their Kelvan ceremony taken from Mitali Mayekar's Instagram. Take a look!

Later, Miss U Mister fame and groom-to-be Siddharth Chandekar took to Instagram to share a picture from his gruhamak ceremony. He mentioned in the caption that he is off to Kashi, now that the ceremony is done. Even though the netizens loved his picture and the caption, it was Mitali's sweet comment that stole the limelight. She commented on his picture saying 'May I come too, please?'

Haldi and Mehendi

Siddharth and Mitali Mayekar's Instagram is a testament to how wonderfully their pre-wedding festivities are going on. On Friday they posted pictures of their Haldi ceremony and the netizens are loving it. Clad in traditional attires, the couple can be seen sporting white outfits. While Mitali opted to adorn her dress with white flowers, Siddharth just went for a simple kurta. Take a look below:

Much like the Haldi pictures, pictures from their Mehendi also garnered lots of love from the netizens. For the Mehendi ceremony, Mitali opted for an off-white lehenga paired with an emerald-green dupatta while her fiance Siddharth wore a matching green kurta and looked dapper as ever. The pictures also suggest that Siddharth applied a little bit of Mehendi on his lady love's hands. See below:

Siddharth and Mitali met a few years back and dated for almost three years before getting engaged in 2019. Their wedding plans reportedly had to be changed a little bit due to the ongoing pandemic but now the wedding is all set to take place soon. While the fans have enjoyed seeing pictures of their pre-wedding rituals, they are eagerly waiting for Mitali and Siddharth Chandekar's wedding pictures to be out.

