Siddharth Chandekar Shares Glimpses Of Wedding With Wife Mitali; Calls It 'forever'

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dhepe Wada. The power couple recently took to their Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak-peek into their lovely wedding ceremony. Sharing their wedding pictures on social media, Siddharth Chandekar wrote, “Forever”. Take a look at Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar’s wedding pics.

Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali Mayekar’s wedding pics

In the above post, Siddharth Chandekar shared an adorable candid picture with wife, Mitali. In this image, the couple can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile. Dressed in perfect Maharashtrian style, Siddharth and Mitali are seen donning mundavalya, strings of pearls tied horizontally across the forehead. Here, the former posed by putting his arm around Mitali. As seen in the caption, Siddharth wrote, “Mine”. Check out Siddharth Chandekar and Mitali’s candid picture.

Here, Siddharth Chandekar shared the Sindoor ceremony aka kumkum’s picture. The former was spotted filling Mitali’s hair parting with Sindoor. Mitali looks stunning in her green navari saree. She also sported green and gold jewellery. On the other hand, Siddharth Chandekar donned a dark blue kurta. His shirt ensemble has a dotted design. Sharing the sindoor ceremony’s pictures on Instagram, Chandekar wrote, “एक चुटकी सिंदूर” (A pinch of vermilion).

Here, the Miss You Mister actor posted another candid image with wifey, Mitali. The couple is seen getting lost in each other’s eyes in front of the wedding havan. Siddharth Chandekar captioned this image as “Forever”.

Mitali Mayekar also shared her solo stills from her wedding. The actor opted for a perfect Maharashtrian style green saree. She draped her saree in navari style. Mitali also sported a blue coloured shawl of detailed design. She went for gold jewellery and a nose ring for her wedding look. As seen in the caption, Mitali Mayekar wrote, “शुभमंगल! (Good luck) #tinypanda #SidGotTali”.

