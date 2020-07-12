Siddharth Chandekar Shares A Throwback Picture With An Offbeat Caption, See Post

Siddharth Chandekar is a famous face in the Marathi film industry. He started his acting career in the year 2007 with Bollywood film ‘Hamne Jeena Sikh Liya’. However, the actor made his debut in the Marathi entertainment industry with popular TV serial Agnihotra; and later appeared in Avadhoot Gupte’s ‘Zenda’. Recently, Siddharth shared a throwback picture of him remembering the good old times in London during the shoot of Jhimma. Take a look:

The ‘Mayanagari - City of Dreams’ actor recently shared a throwback picture of himself remembering the good old days in London during the shoot of his film Jhimma. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a monochrome t-shirt which he paired with a light blue denim jacket on top. He completed his look with dark blue jeans.

Siddharth’s short trimmed beard with moustache perfectly matched with his fresh look. Apart from his gaze, what grabbed attention was his caption which was in Marathi. The caption reads as, "Style, Attitude or something similar. Or whatever you want ... I’m bored." He also said he doesn’t remember who clicked his picture. The actor also gave a hashtag by stating #hashtagcantevendecide."

When Siddharth Chandekar urged people to talk about mental illness

Apart from this, a few days back, Siddharth Chandekar also posted a few lines regarding mental health on his Instagram account after he came to know about Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Through his post, the actor urged his fans to talk about their feelings, no matter who the person was. Siddharth also added that talking about the problem would make them feel relaxed. He also wrote that one must not feel shy talking about their issues because life is precious, and protecting oneself should be one's priority.

About his film Jhimma

Actor, writer and director Hemant Dhome, a few days back, shared the poster for his upcoming Marathi film ‘Jhimma’. The first look gives a cool-party-like look. The film is named after a traditional Marathi game played by women during festivals. Directed by Hemant Dhome, the film features Suhas Joshi, Nirmiti Sawant, Suchitra Bandekar, Kshitee Jog, Sayali Sanjeev and Mrinmayee Godbole along with Siddharth Chandekar.

