Silambarasan TR Shares A Candid Moment With Nephew On Instagram; Watch

Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, or popularly known as Silambarasan TR, is a well known actor in Tamil films . Although not a lot is known about his personal life, which the actor has successfully kept hidden, Silambarasan seems to be taking every opportunity possible to display his love for his nephew on social media. After having recently posted a candid picture with him on his Instagram, the actor has now posted a candid video with his nephew. Have a look at the video of Silambarasan TR snuggling with his nephew.

Silambarasan TR shares a candid moment with his nephew

Silambarasan TR has been busy working in a couple of his upcoming projects, but that has not stopped him from spending quality moments with his family. The actor posted a photo as well as a video on his Instagram account with his nephew, which sees the latter all snuggled in with his uncle. This time, candid moments of Silambarasan TR’s family was posted on the actor’s profile himself.

The video sees his nephew seated on his uncles’ lap while he was driving. The two even looked out of the window of the car and started waving to who can be assumed to be the actor's fans. The caption of the video reads “Family Love #JasonAbi @elakkiya_tr #Atman #SpreadLove #SpreadPositivity #SilambarasanTR”.

The actor prompted his nephew to wave back at the fans while the latter was busy playing with the steering wheel. These are one of the rare insights that Silambarasan TR has given into his family.

Silambarasan TR’s family also consist of his parents, T. Rajendar and Usha Rajendar. The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Maanaadu and has been sharing the posters of the movie on his Instagram as well. The news has recently come in that the actor will also resume shooting for the remake of the Kannada film Mufti in the coming month of January, according to SIFY. The actor first worked as a child actor in a number of films and then made his debut in 2002 with Kadhal Azhivathillai.

