Shivin Narang Celebrates 1 Year Of 'Beyhadh 2', Says 'I've Fallen In Love With Rudra'

On Wednesday night, Shivin Narang took to Instagram and dropped a video as his show, Beyhadh 2 completed a year since its release. Shivin shared a video that revealed his character's entry in the show. He wrote, "1 year to Rudra Roy...#beyhadh2

So much to say but don’t know what to write...A character with whom even I have fallen in love with." He went to tag his writers, producers and the channel for making it possible and for believing in him.

Lastly, he thanked his fans for all the love and support. "N Thankuu soo much everyone for your love, VMS, DMS, edits and unconditionally support. #indebtforlife #gratitude," wrote Narang. As soon as his Instagram post was up, fans rushed to drop comments on Shivin Narang's role in Beyhadh. A user wrote, "You deserved to be loved like the way you portrayed Rudra Roy was amazing," whereas another fan penned, "Just waiting for the both of you to come again and complete the story." Many simply flooded the comments section with hearts and love.

Shivin celebrates 1 year of Beyhadh 2

In October, Shivan and Tejasswi Prakash teamed up for a romantic song, Sunn Zara, sung by JalRaj. While fans of the duo were waiting to catch a glimpse of them after their stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, this song created quite a stir amongst the audience. The lyrics and music of Sunn Zara are given by Pankaj Dixit and Anmol Daniel, respectively. Helmed by Ritika Bajaj, the song chronicles the tale of a psychiatrist, Shivin, and an industrialist’s daughter, Tejasswi. When she suffers from depression, the news flares all over the internet. After this, Shivin goes to help her and the duo eventually falls in love with each other.

A few days after its release, Shivin took to Instagram and wrote, "Bina kuch bole bhi #SunnZara. Thankuu everyone we have crossed 5 Million+ views on youtube in just 48hours. Keep loving keep sharing." As of now, the song has surpassed 25M views. Last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, further details about Shivin's upcoming projects are not reported yet.

