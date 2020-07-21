Are Trisha Krishnan And Silambarasan Aka Simbu Planning To Tie The Knot Soon?

Mononymously known as Trisha, the South Indian film industry's leading lady Trisha Krishnan has been making headlines lately over rumours of her marriage. A lot of online portals reported that Trisha is planning to tie the knot with Nayanthara's ex-boyfriend and Tamil actor, director and singer, Simbu. While the duo's on-screen pairing in several films has been lauded by the masses, their off-screen camaraderie has fueled rumours about their wedding.

Are Trisha Krishnan and Simbu getting married?

With their stellar performance as Jessie (Trisha) and Karthik (Simbu) in Gautham Menon's Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa remaining remarkable, Trisha and Simbu's on-screen Jodi is deemed as one the most adorable on-screen pairs of Tollywood. However, their off-screen bonding has recently caught the attention of the masses. Now, according to reports of many online portals, the rumoured couple is planning on getting married to each other soon. However, neither Trisha nor Simbu have yet reacted to the news yet.

The speculations about Trisha and Simbu’s wedding started making rounds after the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati made his relationship with Miheeka Bajaj official. Trisha and Rana reportedly dated for a couple of years and after their break up, the Khatta Meetha actor got engaged to film producer Varun Manian in 2015. However, a few weeks into their engagement, the couple called it off because Varun apparently wanted the actor to give up her career post marriage.

On the other side, Silambarasan aka Simbu's love life has always been in talks for years with reports of his relationships with Tollywood actors Hansika Motwani and Nayanthara. Not so long ago, rumours were doing rounds that the Kadhal Azhivathillai actor is set to marry a UK-based girl post lockdown. But, his parents rubbished all the rumours stating that they are still looking for a suitable girl for their son and that he is not dating anyone yet. In a statement to the media, STR's parents set the record straight that they will announce the news to the world once they find the perfect bride for their son and requested everyone to not believe in baseless rumours regarding the actor's marriage.

Meanwhile, Simbu and Trisha's short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn released in May 2020, on YouTube. The short film received a thumbs up from the masses and has garnered over 7.5 million views. Watch the short film below:

