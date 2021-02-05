Simbu's 'Maanaadu': Venkat Prabhu Has Hilarious Response To Netizens' Teaser Comparison

The teaser of Simbu's forthcoming film Maanaadu released on Feb 3, which was also his 38th birthday. AR Rahman released the Tamil version of the teaser, Kichcha Sudeep and Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Kannada and Malayalam versions respectively, Mass Maharaja and Ravi Teja launched the Telugu version while Anurag Kashyap launched the Hindi version. After the release of the teaser, fans have been taking to social media to express how the teaser resembled the film famous film, Tenet. Venkat Prabhu the director of Maanaadu responded to fans’ comparison of the teaser with Tenet and the response will leave you in splits.

Also Read: Simbu's Birthday: Kalyani Priyadarshan, Niddhi Agerwal & Others Pour Heartwarming Wishes

Simbu's Maanaadu Teaser Comparison to Tenet Movie

The teaser of the movie was loved and received a positive response from Simbu’s fans. In the teaser, we see Simbu dealing with the concept of time with the notion that he might have the power to control it. After the release of the teaser of Maanaadu, netizens started comparing it to Tenet as they found it resembling the Christopher Nolan flick. Check out some of the fan tweets.

Also Read: Simbu Volunteers Starring In A Film To Raise Funds For The Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam

#Maanaadu teaser felt like a tamil version of TENET ! — I R F A N Z A I N I (@iam_Irfun) February 3, 2021

Venkat Prabhu, who is known for his sense of humour and witty comebacks, took to his Twitter handle and replied with a hilarious tweet. In the tweet, Venkat stated that he was one of the people who did not really understand Tenet. Check out his take on the fans comparison:

Also Read: As 'Maanadu' Teaser Releases, Prithviraj Sukumaran Expresses Excitement For Simbu Starrer

I am very honored that people are comparing our #maanaaduteaser with #tenet but unfortunately this ain’t connected with it!To be honest even I didn’t understand #tenet 😁 wait for our trailer!Then u might compare us with some other film!! ;)) #aVPpolitics https://t.co/Xle3hiWh6Q — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) February 5, 2021

Maanaadu Release Date

Maanaadu is one of Venkat Prabhu's movies starring Simbu and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead. The film also casts SJ Suryah as the main antagonist along with Manoj K Raja, Daniel Annie Pope, Premgi Amaran and Karunakaran. Maanaadu is slated to hit the silver screen this year, however, the actual release has not been disclosed yet. Venkat Prabhu's movies that were commercial successes include Chennai 600028, Saroja, Goa, Mankatha, Biriyani and Mass Masilamani.

Also Read: Silambarasan Birthday: As Simbu Turns 38, Here's A Trivia Quiz For All His Fans

Other than Maanaadu, Simbu's upcoming releases include Pathu Thala, a film with Gautham Vasudev Menon which is yet to be titled and one more film in which he volunteered to act for a fundraiser. Take a look at the teaser of Maanaadu below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.