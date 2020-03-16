South Star Simran Bagga Shares Informative Video Amidst Rising Coronavirus Cases

Amidst the widespread chaos about the Coronavirus pandemic, several popular actors have urged their fans to stay safe. Another recognisable and well-known celeb who joined this movement is the Once More South-Indian actor Simran Rishi Bagga aka Simran. The stunning actor recently shared a video on her Instagram account, about the on-going coronavirus scare. Take a look

South actor Simran shares some light on Coronavirus preventive measures

The celebrated V.I.P actress Simran shared a video on her official Instagram handle. In the video, one can see how responsibly Simran can be seen talking about the menace of Coronavirus across the world. She not only lauded the Indian Government's effective policies and work to avert Coronavirus but also gave some basic preventive measures which one can adapt to our daily routine.

Watch the video

The video by Simran addressing everyone shows her talking about Coronavirus and how scary it is to read about it everywhere She then talked about how the government is taking precautionary measures to prevent it. Furthermore, Simran talked about the importance of taking some preventive measures on an individual basis to keep yourself safe.

Simran gave an important message to the people by saying that one should not panic in such a situation, and neither spread it. She said, in order to prevent Coronavirus, we need to keep ourselves healthy and keep a check on our health and fitness. Simran added by saying that one should often wash hands, and avoid staying in constant touch with other people. Also, it is advised to stop touching your face constantly.

Lastly, Simran said, that if you seem to show any symptoms of Coronavirus, then immediately reach out to your nearest healthcare center. She also requested adults to assist kids and elderly in the wake of the Coronavirus. Finally, she finished her video with a smile and thanked everyone.

On the work front, Simran will be next seen opposite South superstar R.Madhavan in the much-anticipated film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is a biopic based on the life of scientist Nambi Narayanan.

Source: Simran Rishi Bagga Instagram

