'Chekka Chivantha Vaanam' Cast Details: Arvind Swami, Arun Vijay And Others

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is a Tamil gangster movie released in September 2018. The movie is produced by Mani Ratnam under Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions and is written by Siva Ananth. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam features Arvind Swami, Jyothika, Silambarasan, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sethupathi and Aditi Rao Hydari. The music is composed by AR Rahman.

The plot of the movie revolves around three brothers who engage in a power struggle for control over a criminal empire of their deceased father. The movie received positive reviews from the critics and was praised by the audiences for the direction and cast performances. However, it was also criticised for lacking strong women characters.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam cast details

Arvind Swami

Arvind plays Varadhan, the eldest son of Senapathi. Arvind Swami is popular for his roles in Thalapathi, Roja, Bombay, Minsaara Kanavu, Thani Oruvan, Bogan. He has five movies in his kitty which will be releasing next year. The names of the movies are Kallapart, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Vanangamudi, Naragasooran, Thalaivi.

Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay plays Thyagu, Senapathi’s youngest son. He is the only son of veteran actor Vijayakumar. Arun is active in the Tamil cinema since 1995. He is well known for his villainous roles in movies such as Yennai Arindhaal and Bruce Lee: The Fighter.

Silambarasan

Ethirajan, Senapathi’s second son, is being played by Silambarasan. Alongside being an actor, he is also a director, writer and a playback singer. The multi-talented actor is popular for his roles in Kadhal Azhivathillai, Dum, Appu, Alai, Manmadhan.

Jyothika

Chitra Varadarajan is played by Jyothika. She predominantly works in Tamil cinema and has appeared in Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Tagore, Vaali, Chandramukhi and Mozhi. She was last seen in Tamil action thriller Thambi last year.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya plays Renuka Thyagarajan, Thyagu’s wife. Aishwarya primarily works in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. She was last seen in Vaanam Kottatum, World Famous Lover and Ka Pae Ranasingam which released this year. Her upcoming projects Bhoomika, Thittam Irandu, Tuck Jagadish will be releasing next year.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi plays Parvathi, who is a news reporter and Varadhan’s girlfriend. She predominantly works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries. She appeared in Psycho, Sufiyum Sujatayum and V which released this year. She will next be seen in The Girl on the Train, Hey Sinamika and Maha Samudram.

