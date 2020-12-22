Singer Sunitha Upadrasta & Fiancé Ram Veerapaneni Host A Grand Pre-wedding Party; See Pics

The Telugu singer-voice artist, Sunita Upadrasta has been making headlines lately after pictures from her grand pre-wedding celebration with her near and dear ones did rounds on social media. For the unversed, Sunitha is all set to tie the knot with businessman Ram Veerapaneni soon and ahead of their wedding, the couple decided to throw a party to celebrate the occasion with their family and friends. After getting engaged last to last week, the to-be man and wife threw a pre-wedding celebration over the weekend, which was attended by Renu Desai, Suma Kanakala, and Rohini Desai to name a few.

Sunitha Upadrasta and Ram Veerapaneni to take wedding vows of December 26?

Over the last weekend, ahead of Sunitha Upadrasta's wedding, the nine-time Nani Award-winning singer and her fiancé Ram Veerapaneni hosted a pre-wedding party and adorable pictures from their celebration are winning hearts of many on social media. Sunitha's groom-to-be is a businessman and the managing director of Hyderabad's 'Whacked Out Media'. If the grapevines are to be believed, the couple will be taking their wedding vows in a private wedding on December 26, 2020.

However, ahead of Sunitha's much-talked-about second marriage with Ram, the couple decided to celebrate their togetherness by hosting a lavish pre-wedding party in Hyderabad. While the celebration was attended by the songstress' pals from the industry including Renu, Suma and Rohini, popular Telugu playback singer Dinker Kalvala had a live performance at the event as well.

Check out some glimpses from Sunitha and Ram's pre-wedding party below:

Earlier this month, Sunitha Upadrasta had taken social media by surprise when she shared a picture with her family as well as her fiancé's family by penning an extensive heartfelt note on Instagram to announce getting married to Ram Veerapaneni soon.

An excerpt from her emotional note read, "Like every mother, I dream of settling my children down well. At the same time, I am blessed with wonderful and thoughtful children and parents who always want to see me well settled in life.... the moment has finally come... Ram has entered my life as a caring friend and a wonderful partner.. we both are delighted to enter into wedlock very soon. (sic)". Take a look:

