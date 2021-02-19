Sivakarthikeyan, Aishwarya Rajesh Bestowed With This Year's TN Govt Kalaimamani Awards

Of all the awards given, Tamil Nadu's Kalaimamani Awards are the most prestigious ones in Kollywood. They are conferred by the government to those who have excelled in the field of art and literature. The list of the recipients of this year's award was released on February 19, 2021. Several talented actors like Sivakarthikeyan and Aishwarya Rajesh and notable filmmakers like Gautham Menon will receive the honour this year. Read to know the full list.

Kalaimamani Awards recipients' list

Actors who won the Kalaimamani Awards

Ramarajan

Sivakarthikeyan

Yogi Babu

Saroja Devi

Saukar Janaki

Sangeetha

Aishwarya Rajesh

Devadarshini and Madhumita

Composers and singers who won the Kalaimamani Awards

D Iman

Deena

Sujatha

Anand

Producers who won the Kalaimamani Awards

Kalaipuli S Thanu

Ishri Ganesh

Directors who won the Kalaimamani Awards

Gautam Menon

Liaquat Ali Khan

Manoj Kumar

Ravi Maria

Television actors who won the Kalaimamani Awards

Nandakumar

Shanthi Williams

Nithya

The Kalaimamani Awards are given by the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram (literature, music, and theatre). Dancer Chitra Visweswaran has been appointed as the secretary of the Tamil Nadu Iyal Isai Nataka Mandram and Film music director Deva is the chairman of the institute.

A little about Sivakarthikeyan's movies

The actor began his career as a television presenter. He, then, went to star in some of the blockbuster movies of the industry. Some of his most popular movies are Marina, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Kousalya Krishnamurthy, and Mr Local. He was last seen in Hero which was a PS Mithran directorial and was a superhero film. He will next be seen in Doctor and Don which are slated to release this year. Doctor is an action comedy film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar which also stars Vinay Rai, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Yogi Babu in prominent roles. Don is also an action comedy film helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi. It is his debut directorial film that also stars SJ Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. It is produced under the Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner.

