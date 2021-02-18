Sivakarthikeyan's Happy Moments With 'Don' Cast As He Celebrates 36th Birthday; See Pics

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan turned a year older on Wednesday, February 17. On the account of the same, fans of the Ayalaan actor extended sweet birthday wishes for Sivakarthikeyan on Twitter. #HBDSivaKarthikeyan trended on the micro-blogging site with fans praising the actor and showering love on him. Meanwhile, the actor celebrated his 36th birthday on the sets of his upcoming project Don.

The official Twitter handle of Sivakarthikeyan’s production house posted a slew of stunning pictures from the actor’s birthday celebration on Twitter. In the pictures, the Tamil actor appears to be standing in the middle of the entire crew. Donning a contagious smile, Sivakarthikeyan looked happy while cutting the cake. The production house got a special customised cake for the birthday boy.

Keeping the upcoming film in mind, the cake featured ‘Don Sivakarthikeyan’ written in bold on it. However, the special moment did not just end there, the entire crew also gifted him a stunning family photograph which made him happy tremendously. In one of the photographs, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen striking a pose, as he flaunts the photo frame in his hand. While sharing the pictures, the production house wrote, “Happy moments from the sets of #DON while celebrating the birthday of our very own @Sivakarthikeyan Sir”. Here’s taking a quick look at the post:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the creators of Ayalaan decided to drop a musical surprise for all his ardent fans. The first single titled, Vera Level Sago from his next Tamil science fiction film was released by the makers. Not only the peppy number created a massive buzz amongst the actor’s fan army, but the track was also much-loved by them.

When translated to Tamil, Vera Level Sago loosely means ‘Next Level, bro’. Just like the title of the song, the track is also a high-tempo upbeat number which makes one groove to its tune. Composed by Oscar-winning artist AR Rahman, the song was penned by lyricist Vivek. Apart from crooning the song, AR Rahman also reportedly helped with the lyrics of the track. Check it out below:

