Sivakarthikeyan's Birthday: 'Remo' Actor Celebrates His Birthday On The Sets Of 'Don'

Sivakarthikeyan celebrated his 36th birthday on the sets of his upcoming film Don. Photos from Sivakarthikeyan's birthday celebration where he can be seen cutting his birthday cake with co-stars Sivaangi, SJ Suryah, Bala and Munishkanth have gone viral. In one of the pictures, he was seen sharing the cake with the entire cast and crew of Don movie.

Sivakarthikeyan's birthday photos from the sets of Don are trending

Sivakarthikeyan joined the sets of Don last week. Fans have been pouring their wishes on Twitter since morning. Hashtags like #HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan and #SK have been trending on the internet. Check out the photos from the sets of Don on Sivakarthikeyan's birthday:

Fans loved the gesture of Sivakarthikeyan sharing the cake with every member of the Don movie crew. People started trending on Twitter. Don is an upcoming action-comedy film directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, in his directorial debut and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role who also co-produced the film under his Sivakarthikeyan Productions banner.

About Sivakarthikeyan's movies

Sivakarthikeyan has gained a massive following because of his brilliant work. Sivakarthikeyan's movies include gems like Billa Killadi Ranga, Ethir Neechal, and Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam. Sivakarthikeyan's movies also include Marina in which he played the role of Senthilnathan and won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance. Sivakarthikeyan also starred in the popular film called 3 along with Dhanush. He has even won a Vijay Award for Entertainer of the Year in 2013.

Fans are highly excited to see him in this Nelson Dilipkumar film and are desperately waiting for all the updates. Fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer release of Doctor. The upcoming film is all set to release on March 26. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay, Yogi Babu, Ilavarasu, and Archana are also a part of the Doctor cast. The actor is also working on his science-fiction film, Ayalaan, which features Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead. Directed by Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame, the film is produced by KJR Studios.

Image Credits: @sivakarthikeyan Instagram

