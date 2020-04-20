Sivakarthikeyan Starrer 'Hero' Taken Down From OTT Platforms; Here's Why

Sivakarthikeyan’s Hero was recently removed from all the OTT platforms. The film that premiered in 2019 also starred popular Bollywood actor Abhay Deol. It was removed from all OTT platforms after it underwent a major controversy. Sivakarthikeyan was accused of plagiarism by an aspiring filmmaker Bosco Prabhu.

Sivakarthikeyan and Abhay Deol’s Hero was recently banned by the Madras High Court. The Madras High Court issued an interim banning the film from being aired on television and OTT platforms. The judgment of the high court came in favour of Bosco Prabhu. The filmmaker is said to have registered his script titled Vetri on 26 April 2017 with the South Indian Writer’s Association.

In 2019, K Bhagyaraj, head of the Writer's Association, compared the synopsis of Bosco and Mithran's scripts. The association then asked Hero's producer Kotapadi J Rajesh to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Bosco Prabhu.

PS Mithran, who directed Hero, organised a press meet in 2019 to justify the allegations against him. In the press meet, he said that had incorporated many stories from newspaper articles and real-life incidents in the final script. He added that the writer’s union are speaking only on the basis of the synopsis. PS Mithran also called Hero as his filmmaking Bible and said that he has an entire recording of the process.

The director of Hero further added that, just because someone thought a similar idea before him, he can't give him any monetary benefits. Talking about the judgement, PS Mithran said comparing the synopsis or basic crux of the film and declaring plagiarism charges is unfair. The writers’ union should compare the screenplay of the two scripts. He said he had given credits and remuneration to three writers who worked on my film. So why would he use someone else's story without credits?

