Sanjeeda Shaikh And Harshvardhan Rane Wrap Up 'Kun Faaya Kun' Shoot

Sanjeeda Sheikh and Harshvardhan Rane had teamed up for the upcoming film Kun Faya Kun in 2020. The film is directed by Kushan Nandy and the shoot of the film had started in November 2020. Recently, Sanjeeda took to her Instagram to share updates about the film. Read ahead to know more about Sanjeeda Sheikh's new movie.

Sanjeeda Sheikh's Instagram post

Sanjeeda shared a picture from the sets on her Instagram. In her caption, she said that a breathtaking thriller and fun-filled shoot came to wrap. She also said that her film was coming to cinemas soon. She urged her fans to stay tuned. Fans loaded her posts with love and couldn’t wait for the film’s release.

Harshvardhan Rane's Instagram post

Harshvardhan Rane also shared the same picture on his Instagram. In his caption, he wrote announced that he had wrapped up with the film in style. He mentioned that the movie will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, urging his fans to stay tuned for the release.

More about the film

According to Bollywood Hungama, speaking of the shoot, the director said that as a team they took great pride in completing the shooting of the film. He also said that they had a very challenging but successful experience in shooting the film and they couldn’t wait to take the audience on a thrilling ride with the movie that they had made with a lot of love, laughter and fun on the sets. Sanjeeda Sheikh also shared her working experience and said that as an actor she always looked out for different experiences and characters and she was glad that the film gave her that edge. She further said that she had a wonderful time working on the film and shooting for it despite the challenges.

Harshvardhan Rane said that this was the time for movies laced with new styles of storytelling and differentiated content. He also said that he was glad about being a part of the movie while teaming up with his Taish co-star was a cherry on the top. He added that working under Kushan Nandy's direction had made him admire the attention to detail. He concluded saying that he hoped that they had been able to churn out a film that audiences would enjoy.

