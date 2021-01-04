Sivakarthikeyan And Team 'Doctor' Wrap Up Tamil Film's Shoot Yesterday; See Pictures

Tamil Nadu State Film award-winning actor Sivakarthikeya wraps the shooting of his upcoming Kollywood film titled Doctor, yesterday. The official Twitter handle of Sivakarthikeyan Productions broke the news first by sharing a streak of pictures of the Tamil dark comedy's cast and crew as they celebrated their last day on set. Soon after pictures from the set of Doctor movie were shared by the makers, they were quick to go viral on social media.

This is how 'Doctor' cast wrapped up Tamil film's shoot

On December 3, 2020, Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan, along with co-stars Priyanka Mohan and Vinay Rai, wrapped up the shoot of his much-awaited Tamil film Doctor. The upcoming dark comedy film has prolific filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar at its helm while it's bankrolled under Sivakarthikeyan's production banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions. Yesterday, the production house's official Twitter handle shared a bunch of photographs from the cake-cutting ceremony on Doctor's set as the cast and crew celebrated their last day of shooting together.

Sharing the pictures of their lead cast and the entire crew on the micro-blogging platform, Sivakarthikeyan Productions wrote, "Wrapping up our #DOCTOR starring our very own #SK@Siva_Kartikeyan & @priyankaamohan directed by @Nelsondilpkumar #DOCTORWrapUp (sic)". Within no time from sharing, pictures of team Doctor were quick to do rounds on social media and made headlines too.

Check out some of the pictures below:

About 'Doctor'

The highly-anticipated Tamil film Doctor boasts of Kollywood star Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role alongside the Ondh Kathe Hella actor Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. Furthermore, it also stars the Thupparivaalan as the antagonist with comedian-actor in a supporting role. Along with Sivakarthikeyan Productions, Doctor is jointly produced by KJR Studios.

If the grapevines are to be believed, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial will be an action-comedy and protagonist Sivakarthikeyan will be seen rocking a never-seen-before avatar in the film. The upcoming Tamil film is said to hit the big screens this summer. However, no official announcement about the film's release date has been made by the makers as of yet. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer release of Doctor.

