Smruthi Venkat's Debut To Her Instagram; Here's All You Should Know About This South Star

Smruthi Venkat is one of the popular actors of the Tamil movie industry. She has amassed a huge fan following because of her performances in movies. She rose to fame because of her role in her 2018 debut movie Mouna Valai. For those who want to know about the actor, this article provides all the details about her.

Also read | 'A Simple Murder' Review: A Tale Of Blind Love And Coincidences Woven By Dark Humor

Also read | If You Loved 'Ka Pae Ranasingham', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Action-packed Movies

Here are all the details about Smruthi Venkat

Before Smruthi Venkat made it big in the Tamil movie industry, she was a model. She has starred in the commercial campaigns of Sri Kumaran Jewellery, Konrad and Kalyan Jewellery among others. She also acted in many short films as well like Swetha Vasanth, Tinder Kadhal and Brahmai. Adiye Azhage is her award-winning short film which is available for streaming on YouTube. It has 2.5 million views on YouTube.

Smruthi Venkat made her Tamil debut with the movie Mouna Valai which released in 2018. The movie was a suspense thriller and was directed by director Robert. The movie established her as an actor in the industry. This is one of the famous Smruthi Venkat's movies.

The movie Thadam which released in 2019 proved her mettle to be a versatile actor. The movie was directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The plot of the movie revolved around two suspects for one committed murder. The suspects look alike but have never met before in their lives. She was last seen in the movie Mookuthi Amman which is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is a fantasy drama and also stars Nayanthara and Balaji, with Urvashi, Smruthi Venkat, Madhu Mailankody and Abinaya. This is one of the famous Smruthi Venkat's movies.

Smruthi Venkat’s Instagram

Actor Smruthi Venkat’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Her Instagram feed also gives a sneak-peek into her life. She shares her gorgeous photos from photoshoots as well on Instagram. Smruthi shares videos using various quirky filters as well on Instagram. Smruthi’s family can be often spotted in her photos.

Smruthi Venkat has also featured in many music videos. All of those songs have been a huge hit among her fans. Rap Rakesh - 12 AM is one of her most famous songs. It is was released after the Nirbhaya gangrape. The song has 141k views on YouTube.

Also read | If You Loved 'Dash & Lilly', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Similar Movies To Watch

Also read | Remember Harshaali Malhotra From 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'? Here's What She Is Up To Now

Image courtesy- @smruthivenkatofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.