Sobhita Dhulipala Finally Breaks Her Silence On Naga Chaitanya Dating Rumours

Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about her dating rumours with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya. During a recent media interaction for her latest release Ponnityin Selvan 2, the Major actress was asked about her alleged relationship with Naga Chaitanya. In her response, Sobhita said that she is currently focused on her career.

She also said that she doesn’t feel the need to give an answer to people who made claims "without knowledge". She also talked about how she appreciated getting a chance to work in the Mani Ratnam film and dancing to three songs from the Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. Sobhita plays the role of Vanathi in the film.

“I am focused on career right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don't think I need to answer them. I don't feel the urge to clarify things when I'm not doing any wrong and it is not my business”. Sobhita further said that people often write half-baked truths, so instead of giving clarifications, she wants to remain calm and focus on her life.

More on Naga Chaitanya

The Telugu actor was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two were wed for almost four years, but announced that they were separating in October 2021. Both had spoken about the split previously, and Naga Chaitanya recently confirmed that their divorce proceedings have concluded. He is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Custody, which hit the screen on May 12.

Sobhita Dhulipala's upcoming projects

Sobhita Dhulipala played the role of a wedding planner Made In Heaven (2019), following which she appeared in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I. Subsequently, she appeared in Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and more. She also recently appeared in The Night Manager alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. New episodes of the series will stream from June 30 on OTT. Part 1 concluded earlier this year.















