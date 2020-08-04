Sonalee Kulkarni's Lesser-known Facts That Her Fans Should Know

Sonalee Kulkarni is famously known as the ‘apsara’ of the Marathi film industry, due to her famous song from the movie Natarang. Apart from Marathi projects, the actor also has some acting credits to her name in Bollywood. Let us take a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the talented actor.

Lesser-known facts about Sonalee Kulkarni

Sonalee Kulkarni was born in a Maharashtrian-Punjabi family at the Army cantonment of Khadki near the city of Pune. Sonalee's father, Manohar Kulkarni, is a retired Army doctor, and mother Savinder worked at Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Pune. The Natarang actor has done masters in Mass Communication from Indira School Of Communication. She also has a younger brother who reportedly runs an event company.

Apart from being an actor, Sonalee is also a trained dancer in the classical art form of Bharatnatyam. She started learning dance at a very early age and is now considered to be one of the most efficient and established dancers. Sonalee came into the limelight with her dance skills in the song ‘Apsara Aali’ from the movie ‘Natraang’.

Starting from a beauty contest to a successful actor, Classmates actor Sonalee Kulkarni made her debut in the Marathi film industry with Kedar Shinde directorial ‘Bakula Namdev Ghotale’, in which she played an important role. She also made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Grand Masti’ in which she was paired opposite Riteish Deshmukh.

Sonalee Kulkarni received various accolades for her debut movie ‘Bakula Namdev Ghotale’. The actor also won Best Actress in a debut film at the 45th Maharashtra State Awards for Marathi films which were held in the year 2008. Apart from this, Sonalee was critically acclaimed for her performance in the movie ‘Ajintha’.

A few days back, Sonalee Kulkarni revealed that she also judged a reality dance show for the first time. The Shutter actor is currently gracing the popular dance show ‘Yuva Dancing Queen’ as a judge. Along with Sonalee, Mayur Vaidya is also judging the show while Advait Dadarkar and Ganga are the co-hosts of the reality show.

